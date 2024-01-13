Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Conrad Industries Stock Performance

Conrad Industries stock remained flat at $9.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Conrad Industries has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $16.90.

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Conrad Industries had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $60.67 million for the quarter.

About Conrad Industries

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges.

