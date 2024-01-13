Conrad S. Ciccotello Purchases 400 Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Stock

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Free Report) Director Conrad S. Ciccotello purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.47 per share, for a total transaction of $11,788.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,448 shares in the company, valued at $190,022.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of TYG opened at $29.22 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYG. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 16.1% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 464,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,428,000 after buying an additional 64,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,612,000 after acquiring an additional 10,952 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 48,167 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the period. 35.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

