Conrad S. Ciccotello Purchases 400 Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Stock

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Free Report) Director Conrad S. Ciccotello purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.47 per share, for a total transaction of $11,788.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,448 shares in the company, valued at $190,022.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Price Performance
Shares of TYG opened at $29.22 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.22.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Energy Infrastructure
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tortoise Energy Infrastructure
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.