Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Cut to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $25.00.

Separately, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CCSI opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.16. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 1 year low of $18.33 and a 1 year high of $62.08.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $90.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.74 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Consensus Cloud Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 45,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. It offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands.

