Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after acquiring an additional 190,138 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 54.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,202,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,551. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.39. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $100.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.39.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

