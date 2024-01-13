Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Short Interest Update

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 715,100 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the December 15th total of 995,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 332,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Construction Partners Trading Up 1.4 %

ROAD traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 0.75. Construction Partners has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.32 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Construction Partners will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Construction Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Ii Management Co sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $2,210,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,664,804.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 23.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Construction Partners

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROAD. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 40.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 304.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

