Contrasting Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) and CBD of Denver (OTCMKTS:CBDD)

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) and CBD of Denver (OTCMKTS:CBDD – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.2% of Alibaba Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Alibaba Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alibaba Group and CBD of Denver’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alibaba Group $914.90 billion 0.20 $10.60 billion $7.22 9.95 CBD of Denver N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Alibaba Group has higher revenue and earnings than CBD of Denver.

This table compares Alibaba Group and CBD of Denver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alibaba Group 14.49% 12.83% 8.13% CBD of Denver N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Alibaba Group and CBD of Denver, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alibaba Group 0 2 13 0 2.87 CBD of Denver 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alibaba Group currently has a consensus price target of $124.80, indicating a potential upside of 73.73%. Given Alibaba Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Alibaba Group is more favorable than CBD of Denver.

Summary

Alibaba Group beats CBD of Denver on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. It operates Taobao, a digital retail platform; Tmall, a third-party online and mobile commerce platform; Alimama, a monetization platform; 1688.com and Alibaba.com, which are online wholesale marketplaces; AliExpress, a retail marketplace; Lazada, Trendyol, and Daraz that are e-commerce platforms; Freshippo, a retail platform for groceries and fresh goods; and Tmall Global, an import e-commerce platform. The company also operates Cainiao Network logistic services platform; Ele.me, an on-demand delivery and local services platform; Koubei, a restaurant and local services guide platform; and Fliggy, an online travel platform. In addition, it offers pay-for-performance, in-feed, and display marketing services; and Taobao Ad Network and Exchange, a real-time online bidding marketing exchange. Further, the company provides elastic computing, storage, network, security, database, big data, and IoT services; and hardware, software license, software installation, and application development and maintenance services. Additionally, it operates Youku, an online video platform; Quark, a platform for information search, storage, and consumption; Alibaba Pictures and other content platforms that provide online videos, films, live events, news feeds, literature, music, and others; Amap, a mobile digital map, navigation, and real-time traffic information app; DingTalk, a business efficiency mobile app; and Tmall Genie smart speaker. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About CBD of Denver

CBD of Denver Inc. engages in developing and commercializing cannabidiol (CBD) products. It is involved in the research, development, and distribution of premium hemp extract products. The company was formerly known as Verde Media Group, Inc. and changed its name to CBD of Denver Inc. in 2018. CBD of Denver Inc. is based in Centennial, Colorado. CBD of Denver Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Swiss Industry Ventures AG.

