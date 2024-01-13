Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.38. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $13.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.22.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by ($0.21). Analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRBP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 371.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,157,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 911,491 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 570,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 448,002 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 101,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 38,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 131.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 17,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, an endocannabinoid small molecule drug for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic diseases; and lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial or the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis.

Further Reading

