Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CRBP opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.38. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $13.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.22.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by ($0.21). Analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, an endocannabinoid small molecule drug for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic diseases; and lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial or the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis.
