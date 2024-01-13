Corner Growth Acquisition (OTCMKTS:COOLU) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $10.90. Approximately 457 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

Corner Growth Acquisition Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average of $10.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corner Growth Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition stock. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

About Corner Growth Acquisition

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

