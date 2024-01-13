Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Holdings Increased by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corning by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 140,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GLW stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.60. 4,333,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,911,932. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.10. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $37.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

