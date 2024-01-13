Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.
Corporación América Airports Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of CAAP stock opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. Corporación América Airports has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.64.
Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $469.50 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporación América Airports
About Corporación América Airports
Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.
