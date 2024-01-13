Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

Corporación América Airports Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CAAP stock opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. Corporación América Airports has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.64.

Get Corporación América Airports alerts:

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $469.50 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporación América Airports

About Corporación América Airports

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAAP. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 4.2% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 831.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 989.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación América Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación América Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.