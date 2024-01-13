Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Short Interest Update

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a growth of 527.6% from the December 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 433,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Crédit Agricole Price Performance

CRARY stock remained flat at $7.15 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 170,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,481. The company has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.55. Crédit Agricole has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $7.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.30.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 26.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crédit Agricole will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking segments.

