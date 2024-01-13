Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,043,947 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 451% from the previous session’s volume of 914,676 shares.The stock last traded at $6.22 and had previously closed at $6.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRCT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cricut from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.16.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Cricut had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $174.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cricut news, insider Ryan Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 231,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cricut news, insider Ryan Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 231,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $6,970,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,586,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,726,531.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,785,233 shares of company stock worth $37,453,301 in the last ninety days. 18.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRCT. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Cricut in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 360.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 144,969 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cricut in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Cricut in the second quarter valued at about $183,000. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cricut, Inc engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

