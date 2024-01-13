Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Stephen F. Betz Sells 3,000 Shares

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $112,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,619.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $38.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.15.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.12). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.04% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,325,000 after buying an additional 674,301 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 28,388 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,640,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,261,000 after buying an additional 38,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 9,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRNX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.