Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Crown Castle were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,643,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,605,440,000 after purchasing an additional 258,811 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Crown Castle by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,907,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,382,170,000 after purchasing an additional 279,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Crown Castle by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,823,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,347,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Crown Castle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,658,000 after purchasing an additional 203,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,076,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,262,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,791 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCI shares. HSBC started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.53.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,944,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,484. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.21. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $153.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.86%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

