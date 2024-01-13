Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Crown Castle were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,404,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCI. HSBC began coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.53.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.71. 1,944,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,484. The company has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.21. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

