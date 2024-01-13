Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 90,084.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,035,000 after buying an additional 3,483,563 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,962,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,377,000 after buying an additional 3,228,979 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2,296.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,885,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,351,000 after buying an additional 2,764,751 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,076,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,262,045,000 after buying an additional 2,398,791 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCI opened at $112.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $153.98.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.86%.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.53.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

