CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Position Cut by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC trimmed its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. CSX accounts for approximately 0.7% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of CSX by 5.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 562,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,303,000 after purchasing an additional 30,270 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of CSX by 14.2% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 16,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 2.2% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 2.9% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CSX Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,727,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,716,979. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $35.09.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.
Get Our Latest Analysis on CSX
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CSX
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.