CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Position Cut by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC trimmed its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. CSX accounts for approximately 0.7% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of CSX by 5.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 562,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,303,000 after purchasing an additional 30,270 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of CSX by 14.2% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 16,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 2.2% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 2.9% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,727,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,716,979. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $35.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CSX

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.