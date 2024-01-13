CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of CSX by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

CSX Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $35.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

