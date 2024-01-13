CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.35

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTPY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.35 and last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average is $7.31.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile
CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. It operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company offers courier and urgent mail transport services; postal financial services; and banking services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CTT – Correios De Portugal
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- What are dividend payment dates?
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.