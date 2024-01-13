Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Holdings Increased by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Cummins makes up about 1.3% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CMI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.88.

Cummins Stock Down 0.2 %

Cummins stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.15. The company had a trading volume of 520,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.86 and its 200-day moving average is $234.96. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

