Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 99,156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,182,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,435,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,361,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,902,000 after acquiring an additional 283,027 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,473,000 after acquiring an additional 191,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMI. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.88.

Cummins Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $237.15 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28. The firm has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

