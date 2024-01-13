Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Short Interest Update

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 660.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Daimler Truck Price Performance
OTCMKTS DTRUY traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $17.71. The stock had a trading volume of 14,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,569. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.42. Daimler Truck has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $18.93.
About Daimler Truck
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Daimler Truck
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- What are dividend payment dates?
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.