Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Short Interest Update

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 660.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Daimler Truck Price Performance

OTCMKTS DTRUY traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $17.71. The stock had a trading volume of 14,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,569. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.42. Daimler Truck has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $18.93.

About Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

