Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Reduced by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,144 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $20,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Danaher by 100,144.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Danaher by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,962,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,718,427,000 after acquiring an additional 866,600 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,366,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,459,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,221,386,000 after purchasing an additional 559,056 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock traded down $2.72 on Friday, reaching $225.24. 2,795,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,641. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $247.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.41. The stock has a market cap of $166.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Wolfe Research started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

