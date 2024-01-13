Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc cut its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $6,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $297,900,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.45.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 1.8 %

DRI traded down $2.86 on Friday, reaching $157.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 976,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,299. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.84. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $173.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,369 shares of company stock valued at $2,511,583. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Articles

