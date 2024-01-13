Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Shares Up 3.7%

Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) were up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.58 and last traded at $9.42. Approximately 429,527 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 786,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $15.50 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.05.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 73.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $65.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the second quarter worth $1,760,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the second quarter worth $495,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 976,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,738,000 after purchasing an additional 94,850 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 53.8% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 112,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 39,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 37.8% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 32,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

