Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Insider Carole Ho Sells 4,668 Shares

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) insider Carole Ho sold 4,668 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $88,785.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,041.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Carole Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 5th, Carole Ho sold 9,972 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $193,755.96.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.61. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.16 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue was down 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

DNLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,597,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,632,000 after buying an additional 354,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,106,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,236,000 after purchasing an additional 631,878 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,288,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,371,000 after buying an additional 250,784 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 11.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,192,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,659,000 after buying an additional 441,528 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,648,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,475,000 after acquiring an additional 170,520 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

