DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on XRAY. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.22.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on XRAY

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 0.3 %

XRAY stock opened at $36.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.13. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to buy up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently -55.44%.

Insider Activity at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.44 per share, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,724.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 42,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 10,139 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,096,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,891,000 after buying an additional 110,152 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,334.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 214,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after buying an additional 199,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 45,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.