Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 256,261 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 2.0% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $27,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 299,367 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $31,709,000 after purchasing an additional 75,002 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 61,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 111,205 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 27,070 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948 in the last ninety days. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $1.83 on Friday, hitting $106.60. 9,703,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,001,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $82.04 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $293.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.67 and a 200 day moving average of $112.09.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ORCL

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.