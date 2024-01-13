Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,006 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,663 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up 2.2% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $29,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.70. 5,549,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,747,811. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.98. The stock has a market cap of $132.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $127.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.10.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

