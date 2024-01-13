Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 451 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for approximately 1.6% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $22,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 97,796.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,274,197,000 after buying an additional 130,958,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $619,226,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,952,000 after purchasing an additional 425,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,186,837,000 after purchasing an additional 389,374 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Down 0.1 %

LRCX stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $759.67. 497,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $100.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $729.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $675.42. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $453.65 and a 1-year high of $801.29.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.