Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 5,234 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,234 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.06% of Delta Air Lines worth $14,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,600.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,272,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,053,631. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.14. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

