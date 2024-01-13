Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) General Counsel Robert S. Molloy Sells 20,000 Shares

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 20,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $80,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 240,409 shares in the company, valued at $964,040.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Destination XL Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:DXLG opened at $4.01 on Friday. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $7.57. The firm has a market cap of $241.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.47.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Destination XL Group had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $119.19 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXLG. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Destination XL Group by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the 2nd quarter worth $404,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 56,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 18,876 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 293,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 143,459 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Destination XL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered Destination XL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

