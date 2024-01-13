Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) General Counsel Robert S. Molloy Sells 20,000 Shares

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 20,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $80,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 240,409 shares in the company, valued at $964,040.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Destination XL Group Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:DXLG opened at $4.01 on Friday. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $7.57. The firm has a market cap of $241.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.47.
Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Destination XL Group had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $119.19 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Destination XL Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Destination XL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered Destination XL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 20th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Destination XL Group
About Destination XL Group
Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Destination XL Group
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.