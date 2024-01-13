Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on COOP. Barclays began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.63.

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $62.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.43. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $67.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.32.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.06. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mr. Cooper Group

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $1,408,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,257,313.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $1,408,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,257,313.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shveta Mujumdar sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $102,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,238.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,800 shares of company stock worth $3,026,384. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,145,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,612,000 after buying an additional 450,346 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,048,000 after purchasing an additional 13,203 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 49.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,895,000 after purchasing an additional 676,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,965,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,516,000 after purchasing an additional 227,135 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Stories

