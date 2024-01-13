DHT (NYSE:DHT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.80

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.80 and traded as high as $10.73. DHT shares last traded at $10.71, with a volume of 2,884,820 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DHT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

DHT Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). DHT had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $89.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. DHT’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DHT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.09%.

Institutional Trading of DHT

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DHT during the 4th quarter valued at $541,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter worth $964,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DHT by 19.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 802,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 130,452 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of DHT by 9.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 266,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 22,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of DHT by 16.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

