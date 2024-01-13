Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.93

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.93 and traded as high as $3.03. Diana Shipping shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 637,518 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Diana Shipping Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $59.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 23.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.61%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 37,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 26,389 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,207,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,525,000 after purchasing an additional 322,383 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 17, 2023, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 10 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 7 Panamax.

