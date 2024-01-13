Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digi International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Digi International from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Digi International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGII. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 183.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 928,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,569,000 after acquiring an additional 601,171 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digi International in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,892,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Digi International by 44.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 676,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,270,000 after buying an additional 208,204 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Digi International by 36.1% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 527,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after buying an additional 139,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Digi International by 32.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 213,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after buying an additional 51,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DGII opened at $23.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $864.82 million, a PE ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Digi International has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.55.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Digi International had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $112.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.63 million. Research analysts predict that Digi International will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

