Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digi International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Digi International from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Digi International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ DGII opened at $23.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $864.82 million, a PE ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Digi International has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.55.
Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Digi International had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $112.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.63 million. Research analysts predict that Digi International will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
