Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Stake Boosted by Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 798,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,835 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 7.9% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.89% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $18,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFEM. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $453,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,091.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 74,791 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFEM traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.48. 620,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,613. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $25.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

