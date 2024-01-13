Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.14

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.14 and last traded at $24.87, with a volume of 28671 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.15.
Disco Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.43.
About Disco
Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment.
