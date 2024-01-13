Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,260 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $495,973,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,672,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,323,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,352,000 after purchasing an additional 377,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,150,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,283,000 after purchasing an additional 261,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.24.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of DFS opened at $109.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 20.77%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

