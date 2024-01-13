Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $370.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $330.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DPZ. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $466.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $412.76.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $411.06 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $415.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.87. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

