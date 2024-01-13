Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.08 and last traded at $21.08. Approximately 2,211 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.99.

Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average of $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 million, a P/E ratio of 58.31 and a beta of 0.27.

Get Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (DFHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FCF Tactical High Yield index. The fund is a fund of funds that tactically allocates exposure to high yield ETFs or US Treasury ETFs based on daily buy-sell signal. DFHY was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by Donoghue Forlines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.