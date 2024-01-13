DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of DoorDash from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.73.

DoorDash Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DASH opened at $104.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of -38.71 and a beta of 1.72. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $106.19.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.26. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DoorDash will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $64,743.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,617 shares in the company, valued at $6,808,836.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $64,743.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,617 shares in the company, valued at $6,808,836.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $6,372,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,102.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 595,700 shares of company stock worth $56,340,225. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in DoorDash by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

See Also

