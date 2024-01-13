Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Short Interest Update

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the December 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Dr. Martens Stock Performance

DOCMF opened at $1.05 on Friday. Dr. Martens has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59.

About Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

