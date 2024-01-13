Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Short Interest Update

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the December 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Dr. Martens Stock Performance
DOCMF opened at $1.05 on Friday. Dr. Martens has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59.
About Dr. Martens
