DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.17

Shares of DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 5663 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

DS Smith Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.60.

About DS Smith

(Get Free Report)

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.