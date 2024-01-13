Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838,811 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,668,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 8,722.3% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,127,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,784,000 after buying an additional 1,115,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

DUK opened at $98.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.88 billion, a PE ratio of 62.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.47. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $105.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.77.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 261.15%.

Several research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

