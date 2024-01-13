Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stake Lessened by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $21,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in Duke Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Duke Energy stock traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $98.46. 2,791,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,943. The stock has a market cap of $75.88 billion, a PE ratio of 62.71, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $105.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.77.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

