Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Invests $250,000 in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after acquiring an additional 53,321,234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,979 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,890,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,865,344,000 after acquiring an additional 999,326 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,241,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,635,000 after acquiring an additional 928,057 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $478.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $370.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $463.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.49. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $382.37 and a 1-year high of $480.85.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

