Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $22.60 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,818 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,229 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.0% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $22,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Robbins Farley bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $521.63 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $554.70. The company has a market capitalization of $482.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $537.04 and its 200-day moving average is $513.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $585.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.89.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

