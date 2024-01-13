DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 4,402 Shares

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.76 per share, for a total transaction of $38,561.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,574,402 shares in the company, valued at $13,791,761.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust alerts:

On Friday, January 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,810 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $128,847.00.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,508 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $30,449.44.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 15,802 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $134,317.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,599 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $81,495.51.

On Thursday, December 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 239,580 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,031,638.40.

On Thursday, November 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,348 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $85,577.96.

On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,837 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $14,879.70.

On Friday, November 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,126 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $33,296.82.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,983 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $72,941.96.

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 19,315 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $156,644.65.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:KSM opened at $8.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.15. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $8.88.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.