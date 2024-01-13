East Imperial (LON:EISB) Trading Up 4.8%

East Imperial PLC (LON:EISB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.20 ($0.03). Approximately 56,983 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 575,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.10 ($0.03).
The stock has a market capitalization of £7.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 0.62.
About East Imperial
East Imperial PLC manufactures and distributes beverages in Australasia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Europe. It offers tonics and mixers; and spirits, such as beer, bourbon, gin, mezcal, prosecco, rum, seedlip, tequila, vodka, and whiskey, as well as non-alcoholic products. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
